YORK – Jeffery S. Owensby, 62, of York, has been sentenced to several years in prison after he violated the terms of his probation on a conviction of drug dealing.
In November, 2017, he was sentenced to probation for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Owensby was charged after controlled drug buys were conducted by undercover investigators with the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP). Using a confidential informant, they were able to purchase $550 worth of marijuana on two separate occasions from Owensby while the transactions were recorded, listened to and watched. After the transactions were complete, the marijuana was seized and tested.
At the time of Owensby’s sentencing, Judge Stecker told the defendant that if he failed at probation, “there is only one place that you are going and that’s the department of corrections.” He also cited Owensby’s criminal history that includes drug-related offenses and prior time in prison.
Earlier this year, Owensby’s probation was revoked after he was cited for disturbing the peace, failing to submit for testing multiple times, testing positive for methamphetamine use, making no payments for testing fees, making no payments for probation fees and providing no verification of attendance at AA or NA meetings.
“Based on the circumstances, his criminal history and the seriousness of his actions in this county and his attitude toward probation, he is not fit for probation,” said Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis during court proceedings on Monday.
“I know the pre-sentence report doesn’t recommend continued probation, but it does include some added terms of probation if it is continued, and we are asking for probation to be continued,” said Owensby’s attorney, Steve Fillman. “I would also note that although he has had two prior probation revocations, he has also completed probation twice and parole twice. I also need to note that he is an older gentleman with serious health issues, including hip problems, COPD, anxiety and depression. This is also a non-violent offense.”
Owensby had argued that some prescription medications had created false positives when he did participate in chemical testing.
“You are 62 years old, you have had multiple convictions including multiple DUIs, drug convictions and theft,” Judge James Stecker said to Owensby. “You show a high risk to reoffend. You sold controlled substances while you were on probation. You failed to report for testing 47 times, you have only had 19 clean tests (in two years). You were accepted into treatment and you didn’t go. You are not serious about treatment. You didn’t show up for your sentencing last time. You failed to comply, incarceration is necessary. You need correctional treatment. I also want to note that while you claim taking medications gave false positives, there were confirmatory tests and your argument is hollow and insincere.”
Owensby was sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison, for each count, to be served concurrently.
