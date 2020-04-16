YORK – Travis Ziegler, 36, of York, has been sent to prison on numerous convictions involving illegal drugs in two separate cases.
In one case, he was sentenced to a term of 2-4 years in prison with credit for 103 days already served, for attempt of a Class 2 felony.
In this case, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, officers with the York Police Department were on regular patrol in the early morning hours when a routine traffic stop was initiated.
The officers say in the report that Ziegler was driving the vehicle and he had two passengers.
Court documents indicate that the behavior being exhibited by the three were consistent with possible use of methamphetamine according to the opinions of the officers and it was known, officers said, that Ziegler was on probation at the time.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and according to court documents, officers found a lid with methamphetamine residue on the floorboard of the passenger side, “a bag with a large quantity of methamphetamine, 10 unused hypodermic needles, one glass pipe with methamphetamine inside, six baggies and $2,240 in cash.”
They also found a digital scale in Wetzel’s purse with “a lot of suspected methamphetamine on it.”
The field weight of the methamphetamine they discovered was 74 grams.
In the second case, Ziegler was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years for possession of ephedrine with the intent to make methamphetamine and 1-2 years for possession of a controlled substance.
This re-sentencing took place after he violated the terms of his earlier probation.
In this second case, a search warrant was issued for the residence where Ziegler was living. During that search, many components of making methamphetamine were discovered (according to court documents) including empty lithium battery packages, bottles of muriatic acid, a five-gallon bucket of ammonia, a used syringe, a metal spoon with meth on it, a coffee filter containing meth, unused syringes, empty packs of pseudoephedrine, and more.
