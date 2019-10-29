YORK – Matthew Lickliter, 21, of York, was sentenced to prison Monday after being convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman, which is a Class 4 felony.
Judge James Stecker pronounced the sentence in District Court.
According to court documents, the incident occurred in early December, 2018.
The reports submitted to the court by investigating officers from the York Police Department indicate that Lickliter hit a pregnant woman in the head, choked her while she was holding a 2-year-old child and pushed her. Investigators say the woman also had an older visible injury which they were told occurred when Lickliter dragged the woman down a hallway. They said in their report that she also had a bruise as a result of Lickliter kicking her.
Police officers also indicated in their report that when they made contact with Lickliter, who had left the scene before they arrived, that he had possession of the woman’s car keys and cell phone.
He was found guilty of the offense and given probation – but that probation was revoked due to him not being in compliance.
On Monday, York County Attorney Christopher Johnson told the court that the pre-sentence report indicates Lickliter is a high risk to re-offense. “This is an individual in need of some services. In speaking with the victim in this case, the last time I spoke with her, she wanted to see him sentenced to the department of corrections. The state is recommending the same.”
“He has had problems in the past and has had a contentious relationship with the victim,” said Lickliter’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “There are some troubling scores” regarding how Lickliter tested in his pre-sentence report. “The PSI observes no stalking or harassment issues, he has a clear anger management issue. There are numerous areas that need to be addressed and could be addressed through probation.”
“I have been in constant contact with my probation officer,” Lickliter said, noting he’s been trying to get into treatment. “I really apologize for missing my first PSI interview.”
Judge Stecker reviewed pending cases against Lickliter in other jurisdictions (including violation of a protection order and domestic assault) and prior convictions of flight to avoid arrest, domestic assault and possession of burglar tools (for which there is a pending motion to revoke probation). He also read a list of past arrests, numbering seven.
“Probation said you also continue to drive without a license and you continue to have contact with the victim which is in violation of a protection order,” Judge Stecker said to Lickliter. “You are no longer fit for probation, incarceration is necessary to protect the public. I revoke your probation and sentence you to a term of 12 months at the department of corrections to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.”
Lickliter was taken into custody for transport.
