YORK – Damien C. Todd, 28, of York, has been re-sentenced for a conviction of strangulation in a case where his probation was revoked and he has now been sent to jail.
The case started in April, 2016, when the York Police Department responded to a domestic dispute. Court documents say they found a “very upset” woman who told them Todd had “bitten her on her forehead” before choking her.
During factual basis proceedings, back in 2016, it was read into the record that the woman was able to get away from him and then he pushed onto a couch. He then started choking her again, they rolled onto the floor as he continued to choke her for about what she thought was 30 seconds, blacking out for an unknown amount of time. Police officers located him a short distance away. It was also noted that Todd was on probation when the strangulation occurred.
In late December, 2016, Todd was given probation.
Then, in February, 2020, Todd was brought back to court for not complying with probation, when he was charged with negligent child abuse.
His probation was later revoked, which led to him being re-sentenced this past week in York County District Court.
He was sentenced to 10 months in jail with credit for 21 days already served. When he is released from jail, he must be on post-release supervision for 18 months.
