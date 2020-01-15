YORK – Last year, Frederick L. Smith, 46, of York, was sentenced to probation in a case involving a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession.
This week, he was back in York County District Court to be resentenced as it was determined he had violated the terms of his probation. And this time he was sent to jail.
According to court documents and the factual basis provided by former York County Attorney Christopher Johnson, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Road O when he saw a suspicious vehicle parked on private property that didn’t appear to belong there.
When he stopped to speak with the occupants, the deputy said Smith was in the driver’s seat and a female passenger was with him.
The deputy said both appeared to be very nervous and the female appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.
The deputy discovered the vehicle was registered to a “known drug user” and asked Smith why he had possession of the vehicle. He said he was told by Smith that the owner had been arrested and he was allowed to use the vehicle while the owner was in custody.
A review of the criminal histories for both showed crimes involving drugs, the deputy said.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and investigators found a mug containing methamphetamine, two syringes with meth residue and a spoon with meth residue.
They also found a large knife-type weapon with a four-inch blade that was attached to a two-foot chain, under the driver’s seat.
Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; and prosecutors sought a habitual criminal enhancement, due to his past criminal history.
The charges were amended to possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear (due to Smith not appearing for a previous court hearing). In 2018, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation.
On Monday, he was back in court for resentencing due to revocation of his probation.
“Since his last pre-sentence was done, he has had more drug-related violations, he is still high risk to reoffend, he has a long criminal history and he demonstrates anti-social behavior,” said special prosecutor, Denise Kracl. “At his original sentencing, I argued for him to have an opportunity for probation as he had undergone treatment. Unfortunately, since then, he has exhibited the exact same behavioral patterns. The state believes a straight term of incarceration is appropriate.”
“I believe another chance at probation is appropriate in this case,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “He was homeless, he relapsed with drugs and other bad habits. He had to return to York for a sanction but he had no car to make it here for that. He was clean for 15 months, and then he relapsed.”
“I’d like to apologize for being back in your court,” Smith said to Judge James Stecker. “I’ve been a drug user for 32 years and for the first time I was clean for 15 months. And yes, then I relapsed. Some traumatic things happened right before my relapse and I reverted back.”
“You have a lengthy criminal history and need to realize that you are habitual eligible – if you commit another felony you could be sentenced to 10-60 years more,” Judge Stecker said. “I agree, you relapsed, but you have demonstrated a pattern of law violations. You are not appropriate for probation.”
He was sentenced to eight months in jail for possession of methamphetamine, one month for carrying a concealed weapon and one month for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.