YORK – Sentencing was handed down this week for James W. Woodard, 34, of York, in a case involving felony drug charges.
Woodard was initially charged with possession of 28-139 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of five to 50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison. He was also initially charged with being a habitual criminal.
Those counts were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony, as part of an earlier plea agreement.
According to court documents, Woods was stopped by a York Police officer for a traffic violation.
The officer said Woodard was found to be driving under suspension and he was informed he was going to be arrested and the vehicle was going to be towed.
The officer said in his affidavit filed with the court that Woodard became very agitated and refused to turn over the vehicle’s keys to the officer.
Investigators say Woodard became so agitated that the officer drew his taser and pointed it to the ground as he ordered Woodard to comply.
Eventually, Woodard did comply and he was taken into custody, according to court documents.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following objects were found: two glass pipes containing methamphetamine, 44 grams of methamphetamine in bags, two digital scales with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue, a plastic container with methamphetamine residue and a bong with methamphetamine residue.
This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Woodard to a term of 18-36 months in prison, with credit for 71 days already served.
