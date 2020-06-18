YORK – Richard Bedient, 68, of York, has been sentenced to years of probation after being convicted of driving on a 15-year license revocation for driving under the influence.
Bedient was sentenced in two separate cases this past week, in York County District Court, by Judge James Stecker.
In one case, he was sentenced to three years of probation to include three 30-day stints in jail (which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation when those jail dates arrive).
Court documents indicate this was the second time Bedient was caught driving on the 15-year revocation (which began in 2017).
He was also resentenced to probation in the 2017 case, as he violated the terms of his otherwise ongoing five-year probation term. In that resentencing, Judge Stecker extended that order of probation by one year and added that a continuous alcohol monitor may be utilized by the discretion of probation as a sanction. The judge also included that GPS/electronic monitoring can be utilized as recommended by probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.