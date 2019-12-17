Hejtmanek

Zachary Hejtmanek of York has been awarded a $1,000 education scholarship from the Nebraska Corvette Association.

 Photo provided by Bob Shriner, Nebraska Corvette Assn.

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Corvette Association (NCA) of Lincoln has awarded a $1,000 education scholarship to Zachary Hejtmanek of York.

Hejtmanek is enrolled in the GM Automotive Service Education program at Southeast Community College and works at John Kohl Auto Center in York – his Co-op sponsor. After graduation, Hejtmanek plans to work as a Certified GM Technician, hopefully at his current Co-op employer.

A committee headed up by NCA member Arlyn Uhrmacher reviews applications at the start of the school year and awards are presented at the October club meeting. Since 2004, the NCA has been awarding $500-$1000 SCC scholarships amounting to a total of $33,000. Funding for the scholarships come from the Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap Meet in March and proceeds from the All-Corvette Show in September.

