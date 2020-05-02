YORK — There was a gentle breeze and a sunny sky May 1 – the perfect day to spend some time outdoors to celebrate May Day.
York Parks and Rec helped ring in the new month by offering May baskets to kids, the bright green York Parks and Rec cups filled with goodies like sunglasses and bubbles. For Director of York Parks and Recreation Cheree Folts, the holiday has always been a springtime favorite. “May day is so fun,” she said. “I remember doing things like this as a little kid.”
Children were given the free May Day gifts while keeping social distance outdoors, whether receiving through a car window, or walking down the sidewalk.
The endeavor was scheduled for 9 a.m. However, some couldn’t wait for the uplifting project. “There were people here 20 minutes early,” Folts said. By about ten minutes after it was supposed to start, well over half of the May Day goodies were already given away.
Folts said she and the rest of the York Parks and Rec staff said it was important to celebrate the spring kickoff. “It’s just something fun,” Folts said. “It will lift up some spirits.”
