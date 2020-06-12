YORK — The days of summer are here, and York Parks & Rec is bringing on the fun.
“This is our favorite time of the year,” said Michaela Stuhr, York Parks & Rec Recreation Coordinator.
In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, summer programming is still happening – but with a few changes. “Basically the summer guide is invalid,” Stuhr said. “Things have been added; things have been dropped.”
A 4-week summer camp is slated for July. Because of directed health measures, there will be a cap on how many can participate; York Parks & Rec will offer the camp to 50 kids, breaking up the group into two groups of 25. Playground will be sanitized, private bathrooms will be available and hand sanitizer will be at the ready.
Morning programming will be capped at 25, and 6-foot distancing will be implemented. In the past, many morning kids’ activities were in a room with somewhat close quarters. “We’ll go outside as much as we can,” Stuhr said.
A new addition is “Hometown Heroes.” The 4-morning program will help kids get to know heroes around our community, from healthcare workers to first responders.
Stuhr said she’s received a lot of questions about t-ball. “T-ball has been changed twice,” she said. “We’re going to change it to a fall league.”
Planning has been a challenge, after drafting extensive contingency plans to keep the community active. “In the last three weeks we’ve tried to get dates out – get information out – as much as possible,” Stuhr said. “We’re going to be begging for forgiveness and understanding a lot at some points.”
She said she is hopeful the overall situation will get better. “COVID has slowed down fast enough we’re optimistic about having things for the summer.”
To learn more about York Parks & Rec’s offerings, visit their website at https://www.cityofyork.net/department/?structureid=27
