YORK — Kids created art using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and more at York Parks and Recreation’s Artistic Me! workshop.
The messy-but-fun-filled weekly afterschool program is for kids grades K-5. The most recent project was to make a bowl out of a balloon and tissue paper. Tissue paper pieces were attached to a blown-up balloon with modge-podge. Once dry, the balloon is popped and the artist has created a bowl.
Finished projects from the weekly event will have a special display space at the York County Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.