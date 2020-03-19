York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says “the York Police Department is proud to announce the addition of a new officer.
Officer Ben Rodenborg joined the department on March 16, bringing over nine years of law enforcement experience. In attendance for his oath of office were Chief Tjaden and Mayor Barry Redfern.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.