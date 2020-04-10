YORK – Calinda Vantine, 35, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has been formally charged with assault by a confined person.
The charge is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum prison sentence of three years with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Vantine is currently serving a 12-22-year sentence, which began on Oct. 30, 2017. She was convicted of theft by deception in Sioux County and was sentenced to a term of 5-10 years. She was also sentenced in Sioux County to another count of theft by deception and was sentenced to a term of two years to be served consecutively. And she was convicted of conspiracy and was sentenced to a term of 5-10 years (also in Sioux County) to be served consecutively.
Vantine waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
