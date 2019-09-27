YORK — The Sept. 23, 2019 York Public School Board meeting concentrated on keeping the school’s budget conservative, specifically addressing possible bond refinancing and an amended tax request.
The bond considered for refinancing was that of 2012; however, the actual decision of which institution to work with will be decided at a later date. The September 23 meeting was intended to gather information. The board heard bond refinancing quotes from three financial institutions: Ameritas, D.A. Davidson and Piper Jaffray. The general consensus was that it is a good time to refinance, with the representatives also making note of YPS’s exceptional credit rating.
There was good news for tax payers at Monday’s school board meeting; after further review, it was determined that a lower property tax was feasible. Bartholomew presented an amended tax request of $1.163212 per $100 assessed value. The original tax request was $1.172292 per $100 of assessed value; therefore, the tax request decreased by a penny for every $100 assessed. Compared to last year’s totals, property values in the school districts decreased, down .70 percent of last year’s totals.
The proposed tax request resolution set the general fund request at $11,819,872. Bond fund tax request was $1,010,101. The tax request for the special building fund was $338,384 and request for the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund was $303,030.
Part of the reasoning behind this amendment was the decrease in the York Public School District budget, which is 1.7 percent less than last year. There has also been an increase in state aid.
“We’re trying to have a modest budget,” Bartholomew said. “Our cash reserve is in good shape.”
The York Public School Board voted unanimously to adopt the 2019-2020 tax request amendment.
