YORK— The York Public School Board convened Monday, Sept. 9, opening with public hearings concerning the 2019-2020 budget and district tax requests.
The 2019-2020 proposed property tax request remained the same as that of 2018-2019 -- $13,671,717. “We are not asking a penny more in tax dollars,” Bartholomew said.
Of the tax request, just over $12 million is for the general fund; just over $1 million is for the bond fund; and $338,000 is for the special building fund. For qualified capital purpose undertaking, just over $300,000.
Following the two public hearings, the board moved on to its regular meeting.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew presented the year-end budget report and 2019-2020 day-to-day budget.
For 2019-2020, there is a 2% reduction in the district’s operating budget, coming to $17,557,056.
Bartholomew noted a few significant purchases made by the district. “We were able to take care of a few big-ticket items,” he said. Said purchases included a new school bus – replacing one vintage 1990s –purchased with support from a grant.
“The goal is to save as much as we can, being very conservative with our expenditures while maintaining a quality school district,” Bartholomew said.
The board unanimously approved the 2019-2020 budget as presented. The tax request for the school year was unanimously approved as presented.
Also covered were reports on YPS’s English Learners (EL) Program and the board’s recent Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) area meeting attendance.
Brad Luce, York Elementary School Assistant Principal, presented information on the district’s EL Program. Luce reported that students who know little-to-no English are helped by the program, and shared some success stories, as well as challenges faced by the program.
The board discussed experiences and highlights of the NASB meeting. During the event, the board received a Board of Excellence award, which is a points-based achievement awarded to boards for their participation in NASB programming and services, and attendance at NASB events. A private nonprofit, NASB serves Nebraska public schools with educational workshops, meetings and activities.
