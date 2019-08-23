YORK — York Public School’s Sixpence program is having an open house Thursday, August 29 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The Parent and Child Learning Center located at 520 N. Grant Ave. in downtown York. Sixpence staff is hosting an open house so the community is able to come see the space and learn more about what it has to offer. The Parent and Child Learning Center is a perfect place for children to cool down on a hot summer afternoon or get out of the house on a cold winter day but still have somewhere warm to burn energy.
TOT Time is held in the space two times a month and is open to the community. The play space is designed for children and caregivers to engage, explore, and learn together. The space is aimed towards children ages 0-5. The center provides a parent information station that includes books, DVD’s, brochures and developmental wheels. An early childhood educator is also present to answer questions, offer information and support, or refer for additional resources. Lastly, upon request, the space provides a wellness center which includes weight and height checks, breastfeeding support from Certified Lactation Counselors, and up to date car seat information.
Future dates are: September 5, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; September 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; October 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; October 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more dates, a schedule located at Parent and Child Learning Center.