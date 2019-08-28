YORK — The York Public Schools Foundation exists to enrich or assist York Public Schools, from helping fund classroom projects to honoring distinguished alumni.
The Annual Donor Campaign has just begun for the 2019-2020 school year. To kick off the campaign, each YPS person who became a Friend of the Foundation was entered into a drawing for two Husker football tickets. The winner was Merrilee Roemmich, first grade teacher at York Elementary school. Roemmich was presented with her tickets during the community-wide Back to School Celebration. The YPS Foundation sponsors the Meal Deal in the Park each year for the event.
“The Foundation could use many more Friends (donors) and thanks the YPS staff for their donations now and in the future,” said YPS Foundation Board Member Barb Skaden. If you would like to financially support the York Public Schools Foundation, donations are accepted at the YPS District Office and via mail: York Public Schools Foundation, Attn: Gayla Knight, 1715 N. Delaware Ave. York, NE 68467.