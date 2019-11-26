YORK – York received some exciting news this week as the city was awarded funding for the second phase of its downtown revitalization project.
This grant provides for a large fund from which smaller grants are awarded to local businesses and property owners to utilize in efforts to revitalize their downtown buildings and store fronts.
In the first phase, the city was awarded funds and able to provide $307,000 toward 10 downtown projects. The total cost of the façade improvement projects in the first phase was $443,007 – with $136,007 being privately invested funds. The first phase of these construction projects began in May of 2018 and were completed in September, 2019.
In this second phase, the city was awarded $445,000 with $400,000 to be awarded to projects.
Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, explained that “technically the grant is awarded to the city; the Chamber has taken a very large role in the administration of the first phase and we look forward to doing the same for next phase as well.”
In this next phase, Mogul said the minimum awards will be $1,000 and the maximum will be $50,000, per project.
“This is a matching grant,” she explained. “Property owners will be required to put in 25 percent of matching funds toward the entire project.”
Mogul said applications are now available at the chamber office and will be available on the chamber website in the next few weeks. Downtown business and property owners are encouraged to apply.
The applications are considered for eligibility and then brought to the city council for final approval.
