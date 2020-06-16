YORK -- Relay for Life is a nationwide effort of the American Cancer Society to raise funds and awareness to honor those affected by cancer.
York County Relay for Life had their event June 13.
“COVID kind of put a damper on it,” said Kim Epp, volunteer chair of York County Relay for Life. “We made it the best we could make it.”
The evening began with a drive-through pulled pork meal at the York Fairgrounds 4-H building. Pulled pork will also be served as a fundraiser at the York Farmers Market.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dedicated organizers had to get creative, having a cruise through York. Also, the opening ceremony, survivor ceremony, recognition of sponsors and memorial ceremony were all broadcast on Facebook. The events can still be viewed on the York County Relay for Life Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/rflyorkne/).
Having the majority of the event broadcasted on Facebook made for a less hectic Relay for Life than usual. “It was still busy for us, but it was more relaxed,” Epp said.
Epp said the organization has so far raised $23,000-$25,000 – including sponsorships. She said that everything included in this year’s York County Relay for Life was paid for by sponsors and other donations. The fundraising goal was set at $50,000. Still, Epp said, there is time to donate. Plans for a trap shoot fundraiser, along with several other ideas, are being planned.
The American Cancer Society estimates cancer will kill 3,520 Nebraskans in 2020 alone, with 10,560 new cancer diagnoses in the same year.
