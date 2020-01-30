McCOOL—A cold snap is worse than culture shock for Rotary Youth Exchange student Amara Wijaya Tunggadewi.
Tunggadewi is from the Republic of Indonesia, where the mercury typically reads an average between 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. “I didn’t expect it was going to be so cold,” Tunggadewi said.
Being accepted into Rotary International’s prestigious Youth Exchange was also unexpected. “It’s so competitive in my country,” she said. “Rotary is famous in my country; one of my aunts asked me to apply.” Now Tunggadewi is spending a year as a McCool Junction High School senior. Tunggadewi is attending school solely in McCool this academic year as one of Rotary International District 5650 exchange students.
Long-term versions of Youth Exchange last a full academic year, with multiple host families. Short-term exchanges are also available, which can last from several days up to three months with structured activities when school is not in session.
Tunggadewi said she was glad she has time to adjust. “We have a different culture, and sometimes I have culture shock. I don’t really feel homesick.” Part of that could be because Tunggadewi is active in school and other activities. She joined the cross country team, FFA, one-act play and will participate in speech. “I was happy when they asked me and wanted me to get involved,” Tunggadewi said.
Even so, Tunggadewi she sometimes finds people hesitant to talk to her. “It’s OK to say ‘hi’ and talk to me. Sometimes people are afraid that they will offend me, but it’s OK.”
Going to a small school like McCool has helped her adjust and become a part of the community. “It’s like family; we know all the people,” Tunggadewi said. “The teachers here treat students like a family.”
Her favorite subjects are art and anatomy – the latter of which came as a surprise, she said. “I found it funny – anatomy is one of the subjects I hate in Indonesia.”
As much as she enjoys her classes and school activities, Tunggadewi said being part of McCool in general has been a positive experience. “The best thing about McCool is getting involved with locals. The people here are so nice.”
Being involved in Rotary International’s Youth Exchange program has offered Tunggadewi even more experiences, hosting get-togethers for their students. “Students learn different perspectives and make friends worldwide.”
Tunggadewi has a special vest covered with buttons from Rotary International students she has met at meetings and conferences. She advises potential foreign exchange students, “Try everything – maybe the first try you won’t like it, but you make friends. Try to talk to the locals and learn different things, and see we have different cultures but we respect each other.”
“Exchange can open your eyes. We’ve learned that the world is so big.”
Rotary International clubs worldwide number over 35,000. According to its website, Rotary’s key issues are peace; clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; helping mothers and children; fighting disease; growing local economies and supporting education. Rotary International is perhaps best-known for its decades-long fight to eradicate polio. Incidentally, these efforts started in the Philippines. Rotary International District 5650 consists of 41 Rotary clubs located in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa – including York.
