YORK -- The ever-popular Science Expo, which usually attracts hundreds of student-exhibitors and the curious, was cancelled this year due to novel coronavirus.
Molly McConnell, a second-grade teacher at York Elementary School, helps organize the recurring favorite. “This event allows students to have fun while conducting science experiments and working through the scientific process,” she said. “Their hands-on learning always provides entertainment for those community members involved.”
McConnell said she and the rest of the committee didn’t want to skip a year without honoring students for the scientific aptitude. “The committee had to get a little creative when honoring the students who have participated in all six years of their eligibility,” she said. “These students were disappointed that they did not get to formally present their projects.” Some were so excited to present, they offered to present via video, she said. Instead, Science Expo came to their homes. “Each student had their six-year medals delivered right to their front door so everyone could be aware of their major accomplishment.”
The students honored were: Zach Alt, Karaline Brekke, Lucas Cradick, Lauren Ecklund, Luke Holthe, Aaron Morner, Claire Koch, Jackson Kreifels, Noah McVicker and Clayton Meyer.
McConnell said she and the rest of the Science Expo committee hope to get back into the scientific swing of things next year. “We look forward to hosting next year’s Science Expo sometime in March.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.