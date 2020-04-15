YORK – Alyssa Gilliland, a senior at York High School, has been selected as a World Language Distinguished Scholar according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award was created to reward students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity and communicative competence.
World Language teachers from around the state nominated their best and brightest students, NDE officials explain. The nominations were evaluated and judged and selected because of “superior proficiency and performance as well as passion and dedication to world language study.”
It was recognized that Gilliland attained a 36 on her ACT as a high school sophomore, participated in academic contests such as quiz bowl, academic decathlon, UNO Math Day, UNL’s International Day and Columbus High’s Statewide World Language Day competitive events. It was also noted that she plans to continue her education in linguistics and applied languages for a career in foreign affairs. She has taken four years of Spanish and online classes for Russian and Arabic. She has also been a volunteer tutor, teaching several ELL students after school during her junior year.
