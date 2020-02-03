OMAHA -- United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jack Eugene Knight, 54, (a former York resident) has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for two counts of receiving child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.
United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Knight to 400 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Knight will begin a lifetime term of supervised release. Knight was convicted of the offenses following a four-day federal jury trial in October of 2019.
The evidence at trial established that a November 2017 CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children led federal law enforcements agents from the Department of Homeland Security to investigate Knight for committing federal child exploitation offenses. As part of the investigation, on Aug. 22, 2018, federal agents executed a search warrant of Knight’s van which is where Knight was living at the time. Agents seized two cellular telephones, one laptop, and multiple external storage devices. Knight admitted to agents to collecting child pornography and told agents that child pornography would be located on the devices inside of his van. Knight also told agents that he had a storage unit in Lincoln which contained more devices containing child pornography. Agents traveled to Lincoln and collected three laptops from the defendant’s storage unit in Lincoln.
On Sept. 24, 2018, after conducting initial forensics of some of Knight’s devices, agents arrested Knight in Valley, Nebraska. At the time of the arrest, Knight had a new cellular phone that he obtained after the Aug. 22, 2018 search warrant. Knight admitted that additional child pornography would be located on this new cellular phone. Agents seized the new cellular phone for forensic analysis.
Agents conducted forensics analysis of Knight’s devices. Among Knight’s laptops, cell phones, and external storage devices, agents located more than 8,000 images of child pornography and 3,000 videos of child pornography. The images included children under the age of 12 and prepubescent minors engaging in sex acts.
Knight has prior convictions for attempted sexual assault of a child (1996, Lancaster County), Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child (2013, York County), and Possession with Intent to Distribute Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Acts (2013, York County). Knight is a registered sex offender in the state of Nebraska.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.
