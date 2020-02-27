YORK — Digital citizenship -- having the skills and knowledge to use digital resources responsibly – can be a complicated topic.
The abundance of devices, apps and internet content can make a person’s head spin, but digital citizenship literacy was unraveled for high school and middle school students Tuesday.
Bobby Truhe, an attorney at KSB School Law, presented age-appropriate information and tips concerning privacy, the law and safety. York High School students, and York Public School, Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School and St. Joseph Catholic School students grades 5-8 learned about what’s legal and what’s safe when using digital resources.
Truhe presented age-appropriate – even entertaining -- explanations and tips to the students, covering cyberbullying, sexting and other digital legal issues facing young people today. He gave real-life examples, applying the information to situations students could relate to.
One surprising facet to digital citizenship and the law is, as Truhe put it, the concept of “I don’t care.” Using examples, even if a perceived threat was intended to be a joke, it can be breaking the law. The legal system “doesn’t care” if something is a joke – such as posting a photo of a fake-but-realistic gun on social media with a threatening caption. If it causes distress and disruption because it has been perceived as a genuine threat, the intent doesn’t necessarily matter. An example Truhe gave to the 5-8 graders was a young person who posted a photo of a gun on social media, threatening the student’s school. In reality, it was a realistically-designed squirt gun painted on one side to look like an actual gun. Even though it wasn’t a working gun and was intended to be a joke, the judge “didn’t care.” It caused chaos and was perceived as a real threat.
The internet doesn’t have to tell the truth, Truhe also explained. Someone you’re talking to online doesn’t have to be who they say they are – a 14-year-old (as presented online) can actually be someone significantly older preying on young people.
Sexting and other poor digital citizenship behaviors can haunt a person for life. It is now routine for potential employers and colleges to screen applicants with a simple internet search. Deleting online references to past questionable behaviors is even suspect – if there is a lack of information about a person, chances are they have something to hide, and prospective employees and schools realize that.
The common thread of the presentations was making good choices and avoiding compromising situations. The best way to be a good digital citizen is to be aware, cautious and skeptical, whether gaming, using smart phone apps or using social media.
