YORK -- The York American Legion Bolton Post #19 and the York American Legion Auxiliary Unit #19 recently selected Drew Baldridge, Chase Collingham, Jake Erwin, Jacob Howe, Cooper Koch, Jake Schmid, Eric Yim, Erin Case and Sophia Chavanu to attend Cornhusker Boys and Girls State from May 31 - June 6, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event had to be cancelled.
