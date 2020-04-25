Q: What is your profession?
A: I am retired.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I have mentored Riley for about 2 ½ years. This is my second mentee.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: When we first met, Riley was very shy. Slowly she began opening up to me. The day she told me about her first trip pheasant hunting was the day we officially broke the ice!
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: Riley and I usually eat lunch and then we play cards or a board game. She once told me that she likes that I come each week, even though she has to remind me of all the games rules! I also enjoy going to her extra curricular activities like cross country, band concerts, swim meets, plays and track meets. She always has a smile to greet me.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: I usually see Riley on Mondays, but I’ve had several surgeries. There are times when I cannot safely drive to meet her. She is so sweet and always asks how I am and how my grandkids are. Then, she shares what her family has been up to. She has become an additional granddaughter to me, and I sure hope to see her through high school graduation! One last thing – Riley is no longer shorter than me!
Q: Riley, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Gloria?
A: She is really fun to be with and talk to. She takes time to listen to what I have done through the week and anything I am involved in. We really enjoy playing games and talking through lunches. When she come to my events it makes me feel very happy. Gloria has become a person I really look up to because of her caring personality and kind heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.