Q: What is your profession?
A: I am the technology manager for York Public School.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I have been a mentor for eight years. Ben has been my only mentee
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: I enjoy the casual conversation with Ben each week -- following his school activities, scouting achievements and events, and interests he has during his free times. Ben is very interested in sports, as am I, so there are new topics to discuss and follow each week. All of these really make our meetings pretty easy to fill our hour meeting.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: We have played card games, compared sports scores and team data, dug up sports history, we fill out Final Four brackets and bowl pick ‘em pools for bragging rights (I almost always lose), visit about what’s going on in his school activities like mock trial, academic decathlon, speech, and band to name a few
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: We look at our calendars each meeting and come up with a few common days that work in our schedules to meet during lunch. There are times that something comes up in the tech world when I have to reschedule but we are quick to find another time.
I would highly recommend TeamMates to anyone considering to be a mentor! Not only do I enjoy the time, but my three daughters have had amazing experiences with mentors and they talk so highly about their times. If anyone would like to visit with me about it, please let me know!
Q: Ben, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Chris?
A: We get each other. We can talk and talk for hours. We’ve been Teammates since I was a third grader, and I really appreciate Chris being there for me.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit www.yorkpublic.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.