Q: What is your profession?
A: Secretary/treasurer of our family business, Maken Irrigation. Fine art artist, painter and photographer.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have your mentored?
A: I believe it has been about 10 years, time flies and I can’t be exactly sure when I started. I try to meet with two mentees a year so I’ve met with round 20 different individuals, elementary through high school. (Give or take a few)
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: Every mentee is different and I love chatting with them about each of their interests and pushing them to open up to develop a strong, respectful and trusting relationship.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: I have been very lucky with my matches and usually we can fill our time together quite easily with chatting. Sometimes we also play cards or board games.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: I make sure to find time with meet with my mentees by planning my week out on Sunday evenings and trying to make sure I have two options, when possible, to be able to meet with my girls just in case something comes up.
Q: What do you like most about spending time with your mentor, Keri?
A: Keri is someone in my life that I cherish. She’s very trustworthy, honest, and helpful. I can tell her anything and her not judge me. She’s also always there when I need to talk to someone. My TeamMate, Keri, is the best TeamMate someone could possibly ever ask for. Keri is the best highlight of my week. I love talking to her. Our favorite game to play is UNO. I always use to beat her, but she’s catching on to my tricks. I look forward to spending the rest of my 4 1/2 years with Keri.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit yorkpublic.org for more information.
