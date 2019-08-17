Q: What is your profession?
A: Preschool teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you had?
A: I have been a mentor for eight years. I have had two mentees.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: I enjoy getting to know what the girls I have mentored like to do. I like to talk about all aspects of their life. I want to know their favorites about school, home, friends, food, sports, books etc. I really like to know their favorite kind of games that we would be able to play during our lunch together. Both of my mentees have liked hangman, so we do that a lot!
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: Cessna and I like to play word games like hangman. We play one where you have to come up with a word from the pictures shown. She is really good at both and beats me often! I like it when I can get her to open up about something going on with her that particular week. Sometimes it is something she may be annoyed at, but often, it is just something she did with one of her parents or her animals.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: Being a mentor works well for me because I work part time. I am able to have lunch with her on a Tuesday or Thursday. It is nice to be able to devote one day for such a good program!
Q: Cessna, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Lori?
A: She’s always there for me. She’s truly interested in the things I enjoy and wants the best for me. I feel like I can tell her anything.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please go to yorkpublic.org for more information.