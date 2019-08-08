YORK – Kaitlynn Pavel, 17, of York, was a member of the four-person Nebraska air rifle team that was named runner-up in the 2019 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.
The championships were held in late June in Grand Island.
Other members of the Nebraska team were James Simpson of Wayne, Shelby Carr of Alliance and Wyatt Hebbert of Ashby.
Pavel is the daughter of Bob and Nancy Pavel of York.
The air rifle competition featured representatives of 31 different states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
The Nebraska team placed runner-up overall in the nation with 29 points right behind Louisiana with 30 points in the air rifle category.
Louisiana won the air pistol, air rifle and smallbore rifle on their way to winning the overall championship sweepstakes with 249 points over North Carolina with 233 points.
Other categories that Nebraska had a team compete in were shotgun (10th – 21 points); smallbore pistol (14th – 17 points); muzzle loading (16th – 15 points) and compound archery (21st – 10 points).
The air rifle competition included three-position shooting on June 25 for 20 shots prone, 20 shots standing and 20 shots kneeling where the Nebraska team placed first. On June 26, the competition was all standing for 40 shots and the Nebraska team placed first again in this discipline (with Pavel winning individually). The last day of the competition was silhouette shooting of metal targets of chickens, pigs, turkeys and rams at varying distances and the team placed second.
Pavel, who will be a senior at York High School this fall, also was seventh overall winner at a national NRA competition and she competed at the Nebraska State Games.