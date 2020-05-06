YORK – Nayeli Manriquez, 23, of York, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the case has been bound over to District Court.
According to court documents, the York Police Department assisted with a probation-related residential search of a property where Manriquez and another woman were living.
During the search of Manriquez’s bedroom, police officers say they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside it. The officers said that Manriquez indicated the pipe belonged to a friend. She also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine occasionally and said she had last smoked methamphetamine about two days prior. Officers said they also found a large butane torch in her closet, which she said did not belong to her.
Manriquez has been charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
Arraignment proceedings are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.