YORK – Katherine S. Rezac, 70, of York, has been formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and the case has been bound over to District Court.
Rezac waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in the higher court.
She is accused of a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, and/or a $10,000 fine upon conviction.
Court documents indicate she was cited by York Police Department officers in the area of the 1200 Block of North Grant Avenue.
Court documents also note she is being represented by court-appointed counsel.
No other details about the case are included, as there is no affidavit of probable cause included in court documents.
