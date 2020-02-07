YORK – A York woman is accused of stealing $9,000 worth of lottery tickets from the convenience store where she worked.
Victoria S. Hall, 26, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, with a value of more than $5,000. This charge is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
Court documents indicate that the case began when York police officers were contacted by the manager of a convenience store in York. The manager told them Hall, who was an employee, had stolen 30 packs of lottery tickets with the value at $9,000.
Police officers were given video footage from the store which showed Hall taking the lottery tickets out of a safe, activating them and then placing them in a backpack in a back room of the store.
In their affidavit, investigators with the police department said they spoke with Hall and she allegedly admitted while being recorded on video that she stole the lottery tickets because she was “low on money and needed cash.”
At that point, she was arrested.
Hall waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
