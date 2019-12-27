YORK – A York woman has admitted to violating terms of her probation after being convicted in a felony drug case.
Debra Gravert, 45, appeared in York County District Court this week, before Judge James Stecker.
This case stemmed from an ongoing undercover investigation that was conducted by the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP) over the past few years.
According to court documents, a confidential informant was in contact with Gravert who said she could sell some “Kind Bud.” This was explained to be a marijuana product.
Arrangements were made for the informant to meet Gravert at a local hotel where she worked, on two separate occasions. On both occasions, investigators said they watched, listened to the transactions and made recordings of the conversations.
Investigators said in their affidavit that after the transactions took place, the marijuana was then turned over to RAP.
She was initially charged with two counts. One was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
She was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, and was given probation.
Then she was accused of violating the terms of her probation, by failing to report to probation and not taking part in programming.
“If your probation is revoked, I could sentence you up to 20 years in prison,” Judge Stecker earlier informed her.
During this week’s court proceedings, Gravert admitted to the violations. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
