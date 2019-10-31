YORK – Sandra Wetzel, 38, of York, has pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine distribution.
She now faces the possibility of a maximum of 50 years in prison.
She entered her change of plea this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
She was initially also charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Wetzel is the co-defendant of Travis Ziegler and David Anderson, both of York, in this particular case.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, officers with the York Police Department were on regular patrol in the early morning hours of June 6 when a routine traffic stop was initiated.
The officers say in their report that Ziegler was driving the vehicle and he had two passengers -- Wetzel and Anderson.
Court documents indicate that the behavior being exhibited by the three were consistent with possible use of methamphetamine according to the opinions of the officers and it was known, officers said, that Ziegler was on probation at the time.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and according to court documents, officers found a lid with methamphetamine residue on the floorboard of the passenger side, “a bag with a large quantity of methamphetamine, 10 unused hypodermic needles, one glass pipe with methamphetamine inside, six baggies and $2,240 in cash.”
They also found a digital scale in Wetzel’s purse with “a lot of suspected methamphetamine on it.”
The field weight of the methamphetamine they discovered was 74 grams.
“Seventy-four grams of methamphetamine is more than personal use,” York County Attorney Christopher Johnson said this week during court proceedings. “This amount is consistent with distribution of methamphetamine.”
Sentencing for Wetzel has been scheduled for January.
