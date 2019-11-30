YORK – Paige Gutzmer, 24, of York, has been sentenced to 10 months in jail after being convicted of attempt of a Class 4 felony in a drug-related case.
She was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis told the court that Gutzmer “has been non-participatory, she has had a failure to appear on almost everything she’s been charged with.”
“She has two children, she is trying to get into treatment and her evaluation shows she’s had less than an ideal life,” said Gutzmer’s attorney, Bruce Stephens. “I believe, from my conversations with her, she understands that she needs help.”
“I know I have a past, I’m ready to get on with my life,” Gutzmer told Judge Stecker.
“You are currently incarcerated, your priors include theft, possession of a controlled substance, your probation has been revoked, you didn’t cooperate with your pre-sentence investigation,” Judge Stecker said to Gutzmer. “You were in possession of methamphetamine when you were booked into the jail, you are not fit for probation.”
She was sentenced to the 10 months in jail, while given credit for 39 days already served.
“I sincerely hope you follow through with treatment, you need to take this to heart,” Judge Stecker said to Gutzmer. “The incarceration time will only become greater if you do not take this seriously.”
