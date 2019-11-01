YORK – The York Zone LWML Fall Rally was held on October 20, 2019.
It was hosted by St. Paul’s society of Utica. Registration was from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
The welcome was given by President Angie Moore and the St. Paul Society and the response was an invitation to the Fall Rally 2020 which will be hosted by Faith Lutheran of York.
The LWML pledge was said in unison. Opening devotions were given by Pastor Jon Dunbar. The speaker for the afternoon was Mary Ann Niemoth who is a retired teacher. She recently had been on a mission trip to South Africa. She plans to return to the same area later this year. She gave a very interesting presentation of how life is for those children and their families.
Then it was break time and the ladies of St. Paul served a nice lunch during the break. After the break we were then introduced to the zone delegates. Megan Outhet and Morgan Ehlers, who were both delegates of YWR from Nebraska South shared many of the adventures they encountered attending the Mobile, Ala. National Convention.
The offering that was taken is to be directed to Orphan Grain Train Flood Relief Efforts.
The business meeting and elections were held. There is a vacancy in the office of the President and Collen Classen has volunteered to continue doing those duties for the rest of the year. Thirty-three attended the meeting.
The installation of officers was by Pastor Mau followed by closing devotions and singing the Doxology.
