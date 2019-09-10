Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
YORK — Yorkfest 2019: Back to the Future is now in the past, as the annual festival came to a close Sunday.
This was Yorkfest’s 40th year, and went on from September 5 to September 8. Yorkfest Coronation, Family Fun Night and Hospital Bed Races were held Thursday evening. Jerome and LeVauna Weismann were crowned 2019 Yorkfest King and Queen, succeeding 2018 royals Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth. Friday’s Royalty Brunch gave Yorkfest Kings and Queens of years past and offered a chance to reminisce.
Friday the Shop & Soup Chili Cook-Off was a hit, drawing hungry judges and shoppers to downtown York. “We had a lot of [score] cards turned in. Customers and merchants both gave us really good feedback, and they want to do it next year,” said York Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Madonna Mogul.
Festivities went on into Friday night with the Neon at Nite Runs.
Yorkfest’s Saturday street fair had a record-breaking number of vendors. The inaugural Husker Football Watch Party was also a popular attraction. Mogul estimated an average of 50 people focused on the big screens, sheltered in a tent.
Saturday’s Grand Parade drew participants from near and far. There were 85 entries and 14 bands who took to the streets. “The Grand Parade is always a favorite,” Mogul said. “Several parade entries commented to me that there were more people watching than in the past.”
With Yorkfest number 40 in the books, organizers already have the 41st Yorkfest on their minds. “We are so fortunate that our members support our community events. It’s great seeing the other organizations get involved. Ultimately, we want to celebrate our community,” Mogul said.