YORK — Yorkfest – the perennial York celebration – may be a few days long, but the planning begins months ahead.
Preparation begins with evaluations, said York Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Madonna Mogul. “We typically meet with all of the various event coordinators from the previous year,” she said.
She said surveys are available for attendees. “We really do value the surveys,” Mogul said. “We appreciate constructive suggestions.”
All hands are on deck for the event, and every year brings new challenges and adjustments. This year, a Husker football game falls on one of the Yorkfest days. The solution? Broadcast the game under a tent – for free.
Bright purple signs announcing the “Back to the Future” theme will be strategically placed this year, making it easier for attendees to find the events of their choice.
Extra touches like the brightly-colored Yorkfest: 2019 signs help not only attendees, but event organizers. “We can help them market their event under this community [occasion],” Mogul said.
Mogul said she uses marching band participant numbers as a guide for attendance. She said attendees related to parade bands alone have numbered about 2,000 individuals. Street fair numbers are up this year, Mogul said. “The street fair has more vendors than we’ve ever had.”
“It’s a huge partnership. We are so fortunate that our members support our community events. It’s great seeing the other organizations get involved,” Mogul said.
As with any event, there can be unexpected hiccups, Mogul said. “We always hold our breath and hope for the best.” Weather can be one factor, but with all of the intricacies of planning such a huge event, major changes due to Mother Nature are nearly impossible. “Pretty much everything goes on, rain or shine,” Mogul said. “There’s not really any way to change that.” In the days leading up to and during Yorkfest, Mogul said she keeps a watchful eye on the forecast.
Even with all of the logistics and details to pay attention to, Mogul and her team have the purpose of Yorkfest – now in its 40th year – in mind.
“Ultimately when we get down to it, we want to celebrate our community. I can’t stress enough that it’s family-friendly,” Mogul said. “Yorkfest is a memory that my children cherish from growing up.”
Yorkfest 2019: Back to the Future is September 5 – 8 throughout the City of York.