YORK—Yorkfest’s 40th year, themed “Back to the Future,” kicks off today with four days of family-friendly activities.
Standby community favorites like Yorkfest Coronation, Family Fun Night, the Royalty Luncheon, Neon at Nite Runs, and the Grand Parade make returns, but there are also some new features to check out.
New this year, there will be a tent for nursing mothers, provided by York General in collaboration with Milk Works and the Breastfeeding for Health Coalition – Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties. The Nursing Tent – a clean, comfortable space for moms – will be located on the lawn outside the firehouse.
The inaugural York Chamber of Commerce Shop & Soup Chili Cook-Off will go on downtown Friday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Individuals can sample the eats, and rate them at participating businesses. Any receipts totaling $10 or more from participating businesses can be presented to the York Chamber for a drawing – the prize being $100 in Chamber Checks. Scorecards are to be brought to the Chamber office for tabulation.
Saturday attendees need not worry about missing the 2:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. Colorado game; a tent with a free watch party will be available following the parade. The tent is at 8th & Lincoln Ave., and will have concessions while supplies last.
Each day of Yorkfest is packed with activities and gatherings new and not-as-new.
Thursday: Royalty Wall of Fame (Kilgore Memorial Library, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.), bounce houses (6th Street & Nebraska Ave., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.), hot dogs and root beer floats (6th Street & Nebraska Ave., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.), the York Farmers Market (6th Street & Nebraska Ave., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.), Yorkfest Royalty Coronation (6th Street & Nebraska Ave., 6 p.m.), hospital bed races (6th Street & Nebraska Ave., 6:15 p.m.), talk with author Nelsen Petersen – “Selfies with Sacajawea” (Kilgore Memorial Library, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.).
Friday: Royalty Wall of Fame (Kilgore Memorial Library, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Royalty Brunch (York Senior Center, 10:30 a.m.), Shop & Soup Chili Cook-Off (downtown, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.), free funnel cake truck (Nebraska Home Sales, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.), Neon at Nite Run (Harrison Park, 7: 30 p.m. check-in/race begins 8:30 p.m.), Blue Collar Comedy Show featuring Jeremy Danley (York Elks Club, 8 p.m.).
Saturday: Fireman’s Pancake Feed (York Fire Department, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.), Second Anniversary donut giveaway (Triple Crown Boutique, 9 a.m.), car show (Mogul’s, 9 a.m. – noon), street fair with food trucks (6th Street, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Bloody Mary Bar ( Eagles Club, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.), Royalty Wall of Fame (Kilgore Memorial Library, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), Grand Parade (downtown, 10 a.m.), sloppy joe feed (Elks Lodge, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Floats After the Floats (Heritage Realtors, after Grand Parade), sloppy joe feed (First United Methodist Church, after Grand Parade), Husker Football Game Watch Party (8th Street & Lincoln Ave.), Elks Home Run Derby (York Ballpark Complex, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), skate contest (Harrison Park Skate Park, 2 p.m.), Bike at Night (Blackburn entrance, 7:30 p.m.), Pianist Scott Carrell piano recital, York College, 7:30 p.m.), Stephen Paul w/ Shooter Jaxx concert (8th Street & Lincoln Ave., gates open at 7:30 p.m.).
Sunday: Knights of Columbus Breakfast (St. Joseph’s School Gym, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.), co-ed sand volleyball tournament (East Hill Park, 9 a.m.), Yorkfest Golf Tournament (York Country Club, 10 a.m.), community song service (York College Prayer Chapel, 2 p.m.).
