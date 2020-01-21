YORK — For 11 years strong, York Public Schools has hosted and organized MLK Day – an opportunity for educators across the region to learn and be inspired.
It took a committee of about 20 individuals and plenty of volunteers to pull off yet another successful year, with educator attendance over 600, plus vendors and dignitaries. Presenters came from both near and far, and from diverse educational backgrounds. Teachers, administrators, business leaders, experts from nonprofit and government organizations, and a wide variety of other professionals who are experts in their fields shared their knowledge with attendees.
Featured speakers included speaker and former UCLA softball coach Sue Enquist; aha! Process Inc. consultant Rubén G. Perez and Mike Smith Live! speaker, author, consultant and ambassador Mike Smith. Perez, opening keynote speaker, focused on “emotional poverty:” the emotional – though not always obvious -- causes of disruptive behavior, as well as at-risk behavior.
The day-long in-service was packed with speakers sharing information and experiences on a wide variety of additional education-related topics, such as legal issues and classroom wellness. Centennial Public Schools grades 5-12 band and 1-2 music teacher Joshua R. F. Harris presented his tips for incorporating technology in the classroom – including cell phones. He also explained how technology can be utilized by substitute teachers who might not be familiar with the classes they are assigned to.
Ultimately the recurring theme of the day – whether technology, emotional poverty or unique teaching methods – was the impact the attendees’ newfound knowledge would impact their students. “Our job is to prepare our students for the world outside our walls,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.