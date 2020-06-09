YORK — There was quite the cast of characters having a good time outside York General’s the Hearthstone, entertaining residents while maintaining social distancing.
Maidens, a clown and several other entertainers from the Yorkshire Playhouse visited outside residents’ windows. “I work at the Hearthstone and thought that this would be a fun way for the theatre to visit residents that are confined to their building,” said organizer Kelle Sweazy. “The residents looked out their windows as we walked by and waved and displayed our signs of encouragement.”
Productions at Yorkshire came to a halt due to the coronavirus, so entertaining the seniors was a way for the actors to create. “[It was] a way that we, as people involved in theatre, could do something, since we have not been able to be on stage,” Sweazy said. Part of the fun was digging through the playhouse’s collection of costumes. “We have so many costume pieces that have been donated through the years, by the York and surrounding communities. We sure found some wonderful things,” Sweazy said.
The group of Yorkshire Playhouse entertainers consisted of Melody and Alice Coehorn, C. Danielle Deal, Lauren Thomas, Austin Dye, Logan Dye, and Dylan Dye, Amanda Prellwitz, Kelle Sweazy and Aaron Sweazy. Sweazy said the Hearthstone residents weren’t the only ones enjoying the show. “There were lots of smiles all around!”
