YORK — “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a season standby for book lovers young and old – now they Yorkshire Playhouse is bringing the classic Christmas comedy to the stage for a special holiday production.
In “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” the delinquent Herdsman children take over the church Christmas pageant, much to the former cast members’ dismay. The Herdsman kids hijack the leading roles, and make the play director’s job more difficult with each passing rehearsal.
Even so, just because a person doesn’t seem changed on the outside, you never know what’s in their hearts. The Christmas pageant is expected to be an absolute disaster; the pageant’s main characters – Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men and the Angel of the Lord –aren’t quite what they were in previous pageants. However, this year’s Christmas pageant may be just what the church needs.
The play is appropriate for all ages, and lasts about 70 minutes. “It’s a great show to bring the whole family to see. It’s not too long for small children,” director C. Danielle Deal said. “That also means it wouldn’t be as late of a night for families if they choose to come on a weekday.”
“The Best Christmas Pageant,” by Barbara Robinson was first published in 1971. Yorkshire Playhouse is presenting Robinson’s stage adaptation.
“The children -- and adults -- who are in the show are incredibly talented,” Deal said. “I encourage the audience to let their eyes wander around the stage at times and away from the speakers. The characters these kids have created and are fully engaged in being while they’re onstage are really fun to watch. Their dedication and the time they’ve put in have really made it a great show.”
“I can’t wait for an audience to get to see it.”
"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"
• December 10-12, 14 (Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday) -- 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
• December 13 (Friday) SOLD OUT
• December 15 (Sunday) SOLD OUT
For more information, go to www.yorkshireplayhouse.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.