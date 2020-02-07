'Clue: On Stage” brings game board tokens to life, and Boddy Manor to York.
A nod to the classic board game favorite is being presented by Yorkshire Playhouse, featuring – as always – local talent and unique storytelling.
“We are excited about the cast,” said show co-director Karla Ott. “We have cast members who are new to the Yorkshire stage, some that have been in a few of our productions, and some that are returning to our stage after a bit of a hiatus.”
Karla Ott is teaming up with co-director Leroy Ott to bring the classic board game to Yorkshire’s stage.
“Clue: On Stage” is set in a secluded mansion -- Boddy Manor – which is housing a group of strangers for an evening dinner party.
“It’s a live version of the board game, where all of the characters have been invited to the mansion to get to the bottom of who has been blackmailing all of them,” Karla Ott said. “Mysterious murders happen while they are there, and it becomes a game to avoid being the next victim and trying to find the evidence of the blackmailer, while at the same time solving the murders.”
Among them, the host ends up dead, but it’s a mystery who committed the act – each of them has motive, opportunity and means to carry out the murder.
“This play is a symphony of many moving parts, including physical comedy, light and sound cues, piano accompaniment, various weaponry,” Karla Ott said. “We have a beautiful decapitated head that was designed and built by artist Emilee Knutzen based on a photo of an actor.” With that in mind, Karla Ott said she considers the production PG-13, but without language or sexual situations.
“This production has a little bit of everything, drama, intrigue, comedy, lots of laughs, and it is all accompanied by piano highlights,” said Karla Ott.
“Clue: On Stage” runs at the Yorkshire Playhouse February 6 - 9 and 14 - 16. Thursday through Saturday shows doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for Sunday performances, the shows beginning at 2 p.m.
“Clue” was adapted by David Abbinanti, and adapted for the stage by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price and Sandy Rustin.
GET A ‘CLUE’: Englishman Anthony E. Pratt applied for the board game’s patent in 1944. Outside North America it is called “Cluedo” (“clue,” plus “ludo” – Latin for “play”). In the board game’s beginnings, tokens – including the Lead Pipe – were made of lead, but eventually changed to pewter because of lead poisoning concerns. Early versions of the board game are similar to the obscure American card game “The King of Hearts Has Five Sons.”
“Clue: One Stage” is based on the board game, but primarily borrows from the eponymous 1985 movie, whose cast includes Tim Curry (Wadsworth) and Christopher Lloyd (Professor Plum). Miss Scarlet was originally to be played by Carrie Fisher; Madonna and Demi Moore were among those considered to play Yvette. At the box office “Clue” the movie fell short of its budget ($15 million), bringing in $14.6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.