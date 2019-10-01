YORK — Tickets for the second round of Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of “Always a Bridesmaid” are going fast.
The fun, heart-warming play is set to run October 4-6, following successful performances last week (September 26-29). The play revolves around four friends who make a promise to one another at their senior prom: to be in each other’s weddings – no matter what. In making that oath, the young women --Libby Ruth, Deedra, Monette, and Charlie –have no idea where their promise will take them.
The “Always a Bridesmaid” playwrights -- Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten -- also wrote “The Dixie Swim Club,” which had a successful run at the Yorkshire Playhouse during a previous season. Like “The Dixie Swim Club,” “Always a Bridesmaid” offers plenty of lighthearted entertainment. The comedic journey takes the audience through many of life’s stages, warming your heart, making you cringe, and producing side-splitting laughs. The production is directed by Danielle Berry-Massey.
Tickets are currently available for the October 4-6 shows, but spots are filling up fast. Thursday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., doors opening at 7 – plenty of time to catch the Saturday football game and enjoy the Playhouse’s comedic romp. The Sunday performance begins at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30.
To reserve your tickets, go to https://www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/events-master/bridesmaid. The show is recommended for preteens and older, but questions pertaining to age-appropriateness can be directed to the Playhouse’s email or Facebook page.
The Yorkshire Playhouse is a local, not-for-profit community theatre, and has been bringing live theatre to the York area for over 40 years.
