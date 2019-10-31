YORK--York Young Professionals turned the York City Auditorium’s basement into an escape room: “Escape from Larry’s Apartment.”
An escape room is a team activity, where the players “escape” the room (in this case, the basement of the City Auditorium) by finding clues, solving puzzles and accomplishing other tasks. Once locked in, the goal is to “escape” from the game site within an allotted time. Players had 45 minutes to “Escape from Larry’s Apartment,” aka the old York City Auditorium’s basement caretaker’s apartment.
Timeslots on York Young Professionals was for teams of 2-5 people. York Young Professionals members Stephen Postier, Pepper Papineau and Addie Hubert spearheaded organizing the escape room.
“They were pretty secretive, not even sharing information with the rest of the committee,” said York Young Professionals’ Rhonda Veleba. “Their hard work, location of the escape room and enthusiasm from participants made it a huge success.”
Seventeen teams participated, with but two teams figuring their way out. Registration fees went towards York Young Professionals. The group offers young professionals in the area with networking, educational a volunteer opportunities.
