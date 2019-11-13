YORK – There was a group of people sitting in the gallery of this week’s York City Council meeting . . . and they were clearly younger than typical attendees, but no less important.
In fact, those young people are city officials.
“I want to point out we have some special visitors tonight at this council meeting and I want to publicly say thank you,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
He was addressing the six members of the newly-formed city youth committee that is comprised entirely of eighth, ninth and tenth graders.
“We look forward to hearing new things from your group and we want to thank you for what you will bring to the table,” Mayor Redfern said to the youngsters, who were accompanied by Cheree Folts, York Parks and Recreation director, who is working with the youth in this capacity.
Last May, Mayor Redfern made a visit to the York Middle School and soon was hearing about ideas that kids wanted to see in the City of York, as well as what they really like about York. Soon after, he went to Folts to talk about idea of forming a “student city council,” in order to get their prospective about their city and its future.
In late May, the council took official action to create this group as a real, working city committee.
“We reached out to the schools to find kids who wanted to be and should be on this young people’s council,” Folts explained. “We have two eighth graders, two ninth graders and two tenth graders in this student-drive group.”
The charter members of this student city council are Lily Nuss, Ayden Hager, Baylie Holthus, Cori Combs, Tyler Bartholomew and Keeley Conrad.
Besides Folts, they are also working with Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library, and Ross Coffey from the police department.
The group’s mission statement is as follows: “To encourage involvement of young people in community affairs, develop leadership abilities and skills, and create an awareness of their rights and responsibilities as citizens of York. As we serve we will strengthen our community and promote a spirit of pride in our city.”
“The main purpose is that we want to see this community through their eyes, the eyes of the youth,” Folts said. “This is our way of saying here’s our issue, how do you solve it, through their perspective.”
She said it will also be an opportunity for department representatives and city officials to hear what young people think is good about York, what could be improved and how they see the future.
“We want to see how to make York, their community, even better,” Folts said. “We are tapping into the under 18 group, which is a huge chunk of our population, to see what are York’s strengths and weaknesses.”
And this is an opportunity to show young people that they can graduate from high school, go to college . . . and return to have their families and careers right here in the town where they grew up, she said.
Since the current school year began, the group has been meeting once a month and they will be observing city council meetings on a regular basis.
