This is part two of a two-part series on youth stress.
Adults want youth to develop skills so they are successful in the future. One of those skills needs to be resiliency, or the ability to overcome challenges presented to you. Most youth develop physically and emotionally as they get older. It is through this development and interaction with adults that they need to experience failure, which enables resiliency. Facing failure in a safe environment will actually alleviate stress youth experience later on and will contribute to developing this life skill for the future.
Helping Students Overcome being “Over” Everything
Over stressed, overwhelmed, over-scheduled, over-committed and the list goes on. Adults play a critical part in helping their child overcome the stress they feel. Some ideas include:
1. Simplify: Adults need to enable their child to balance their schedules. There are certainly things children and youth must do such as attending school and family responsibilities. However, children were never intended to be overwhelmed with commitments. Adults can have a conversation with their child to help them understand what they have to do versus what they want to do and then decide what is the best use of their time.
2. Make a plan: Is the child still feeling stressed after simplifying their schedule? Equip them with tools to make their load manageable such as keeping a planner, a calendar or creating a to-do list. The method doesn’t need to be fancy. Just find a method that works for your child.
3. Become intentional with food choices and sleep: Adults need to monitor the amount of sleep their child gets each night and ensure they are feeding their bodies and minds with proper nutrition. Sleep enables youth to perform better and reduces stress. Consuming a healthy diet and plenty of fluids can have the same affect.
4. Be a good role model: Adults can be a good role model for reducing stress in several ways. If adults are stressed and overwhelmed, children pick up on this and if it goes on long enough, will start to consider this the expectation for themselves. The ability to demonstrate a balanced agenda for work, social and civic commitments will be a great example to youth. Additionally, demonstrating healthy eating and sleep habits is important as a role model.
5. Find their strengths: Children can tend to become stressed when worried about their weaknesses. Enable your child to be aware of their strengths and use them to perform better in school and other areas of life.
6. Encourage them not to take the easy way out: Teaching your children to tackle challenges that may cause them to struggle a bit through the process will enable them to become resilient when they are faced with hard tasks later in life. Being able to handle stress is a life skill. Enable them to learn this skill through finding or providing age-appropriate challenges for them to tackle.
For information on other youth related topics, contact Jill A. Goedeken at the Nebraska Extension - Platte County office at 402-563-4901 or http://platte.unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.