he American volunteer rates are amongst the highest in the world.
It’s true that fire departments, libraries, museums, schools, and many other organizations could not function without volunteer support. But no volunteer role has more impact on the future than educating and mentoring youth. Young people in 4-H, the youth development program of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, are two times more likely to get better grades in school, nearly five times more likely to graduate from college, and four times more likely to positively contribute to their families and communities compared to non-4-H youth.
Adults who do not have an agricultural background often assume they have little to offer the 4-H program as a volunteer. While agricultural programs are a 4-H tradition, 4-H youth also perform better in science, engineering, technology, and applied math subjects and are more interested in pursuing science careers than non-4-H youth. In fact, 4-H offers over 150 projects ranging from photography to rocketry and from foods and nutrition to robotics. Outdoor related projects include camping, hiking, sport fishing, shooting sports, and wildlife conservation.
When it comes to volunteerism, the 4-H program has the flexibility to adapt to your schedule. Project volunteers can lead an activity from once a week for a series of weeks to once a month for a year and everything in between. Club leaders usually hold meetings once per month and assist youth with organizational, communication, service, and teambuilding skills. All it takes is the willingness of an adult to share their time and talents with young people as a mentor and positive influence. A relationship with a caring adult is one of the essential elements of the 4-H program and the rewards are endless.
We recently held our annual 4-H Banquet where we recognize our local volunteers in all aspects of the program. Two of our most prestigious awards are given to volunteers who make significant contributions to the York County 4-H program. This year, the Outstanding 4-H Alum Award went to Mary Bristol in honor of her work with the 4-H dog and companion animal projects and her service on the York County 4-H Council. The Gene Bergen “Heart of 4-H” Award went to Jeanette Postier in honor of her work on the York County 4-H Council, her many years as Council President, and her contributions to the 4-H Food Stand.
To become a 4-H volunteer, contact your local Nebraska Extension Office. Upon successfully completing an application and background check, we offer volunteer orientation sessions to familiarize you with the 4-H program and will continue to assist you every step of the way.
You can make a lifelong difference in the life of a young person. In fact, 4-H alumni tell us that 4-H has a lasting impact on their lives providing them with many of the skills needed to be successful. These skills include public speaking, service to others and how to work as a member of a team. For more information about becoming a 4-H volunteer, interested persons are encouraged to contact their local Nebraska Extension Office or visit the website at www.extension.unl.edu.
