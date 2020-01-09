The 4-H Shooting Sports curriculum uses the resources of the land-grant university and the time, talent, and dedication of Extension Educators and certified 4-H leaders, instructors, and trainers who instruct 4-H members in firearms safety and marksmanship.
The shooting disciplines include archery, muzzleloading, pistol, rifle, shotgun, and hunting skills. Each discipline is taught by a National or State Certified Instructor. 4-H members have opportunities to test their shooting, hunting, and sportsmanship skills in county, regional, state, and national competitions. In fact, they could ultimately set Olympic competition as their goal.
The focus of all 4-H programs is the development of youth as individuals and as responsible and productive citizens. The Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Program stands out as an example. Youth learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and archery, and much more. The activities of the program and the support of caring adult leaders provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, self-worth, and conservation ethics.
Volunteers are always needed to coordinate county programs and to work at the local level. Individuals who are interested in shooting sports and are willing to learn about them can become involved in an existing program or club. If none exists, they can work with 4-H youth staff to help establish a program. All instructors are trained by state instructors certified to teach courses. Adult volunteers receive training in shooting sports at state workshops to become qualified instructors. 4-H teen leaders may wish to assist with instruction. Shooting sports leaders act as role models and must impart the 4-H philosophy and youth development objectives to 4-H members.
In order to run club, county or multi-county 4-H shooting sports programs, instructors must be certified by Nebraska 4-H. Volunteers must attend a leader certification training that are designed to cover the needed knowledge and guidelines to become a certified 4-H club instructor. 4-H Instructor Certification Workshops are conducted several times each year by a team of state 4-H instructors, usually in the spring and fall.
The training is designed for adults (21 years of age and older-adult leader) and individuals, ages 14 to 20 (Apprentice Leader), that lead or would like to lead training in shooting sports projects. These workshops meet the 4-H project leaders’ requirements for certification.
The workshops are composed of 15-18 hours of instruction. Ten to 12 hours is spent in a specific discipline (project). Training includes covering the curriculum and lesson plans from the National 4-H Shooting Sports program, opportunities to teach peer groups, and range time. The philosophy and principles of positive youth development is a critical part of the training and makes up the remaining 3-4 hours of instruction during the workshop. Individuals must attend both days of the workshop to earn their certification in the discipline of their choice.
Find out more about this topic by visiting the Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports website at http://4h.unl.edu/shootingsports
To request additional information or programs, contact Steve Pritchard, Extension Educator at spritchard1@unl.edu or 402-395-2158.
This article comes from a series of resources developed by Nebraska Extension, 4-H Youth Development Professionals. Learn more about 4-H at 4h.unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.